Bosch Rexroth recently announced plans to expand production at its new manufacturing campus in Fountain Inn, S.C., and convert an existing 260,000-square-foot industrial warehouse into a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will initially produce the Rexroth A10VO hydraulic pump.

With the addition of the new building, Bosch Rexroth will double its production capabilities at the location, making the Fountain Inn campus its largest hydraulics manufacturing site in North America.

"The Bosch investment for expanded production in Fountain Inn increases our ability to serve the needs of our local and regional customers," said Berend Bracht, president of Bosch Rexroth Americas. "In turn, this enhances their opportunity to participate in industrial and mobile equipment markets on a global basis, drawing on the support of a partner like Bosch Rexroth that is recognized around the world for superior technology, reliability, applications expertise and service."

The company will invest $80 million over five years in the new building, which is the largest investment by Bosch Rexroth in North America. To date, five assembly lines and multiple state-of-the-art machining centers have been installed for the production of the A10VO, along with one line for vane motor assembly. The facility operates utilizing a lean manufacturing and continuous quality improvement system called the Bosch Production System, which is used by Bosch production operations worldwide to ensure the highest levels of product quality.

"We truly value the commitment Bosch has made to be a part of our state’s business community, and we are excited to see them invest in South Carolina," said South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. "We celebrate the 160 new jobs the company will create with this campus and look forward to its continued success."

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Bosch Rexroth is one of the world's leading specialists in the field of drive and control technologies.




