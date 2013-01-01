Notable Solutions Inc. (NSi) recently received a 2013 Kinetic Process Innovation Award in the data capture category for its work with Toyota Industries North America (TINA). The 17th annual awards program recognizes excellence and innovation in the application of information technology.

"NSi has helped Toyota Industries of North America to automate many of their manual processes, thereby eliminating many paper-based systems, streamlining operations and enabling various departments within their organization to more effectively participate in their business processes," said Mike Morper, vice president of marketing at Notable Solutions. "We are extremely pleased to be recognized for the work that we have done to help Toyota securely automate many of their business processes and create a more collaborative environment."

Toyota selected NSi to better manage thousands of paper and electronic documents for the groups involved in the manufacturing and sales of Toyota lift trucks. The solution included a simpler and less-paper intensive way to track shipments, manage dealer and customer invoices and simplify the import/export process.

Toyota embraced NSi’s ability to optimize the delivery of both electronic and paper documents into the same business process workflows, regardless of whether the document originated at a user’s workstation or was scanned on one of the company's multi-function devices (MFDs).

"Toyota is committed to the kaizen principle of continuous improvement, and NSi has given us the ability to significantly improve our business processes and a platform to easily extend the solution to other areas in the organization," said Dale Colliver, TINA's information technology manager. "We've been able to save time and money, significantly improve productivity and install more efficient procedures that are helping people make quicker and better-informed business decisions."

For more information, visit www.nsiautostore.com.