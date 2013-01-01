Arabian American Development Co. recently announced that it has signed a contract with Gevo Inc. to extend toll-processing services of the hydrocarbon processing demonstration plant at its South Hampton Resources (SHR) facility in Silsbee, Texas, and construct a second demonstration unit to provide Gevo with toll-processing services necessary to process up to 16,000 pounds per month of mixed octane materials produced on the existing isobutanol to jet demonstration unit.

The new demonstration unit will produce paraxylene for polyethylene terephthalate (PET). This will allow Gevo to supply early adopters with product so they can test material, make samples and start their selling cycle. The contract is for a year and a half with one-year extensions available thereafter. The demonstration plant is slated for completion later in 2013. SHR will complete the final design and engineering package for the unit from preliminary plans supplied by Gevo and will incur incidental costs related to site preparation and tie-ins.

"We are happy to expand our relationship with a partner developing cutting-edge technology like Gevo,” said Nick Carter, president and CEO of Arabian American Development Co. “This is a further testament to our ability to provide custom solutions for our clients in a timely manner, whatever their needs may be. As we have previously mentioned, we will continue to focus on adding and growing tolling relationships like this throughout the coming year."