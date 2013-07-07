Georgia-Pacific Professional will again honor the champions of America's workforce with its Brawny Industrial Brand Great American Worker contest. The company is seeking individuals who combine a history of workplace safety and high work productivity with a commitment to community involvement for the chance to win a Ford F-150 truck.

The contest, which will be accepting nominations through July 7, 2013, encourages plant managers, floor supervisors, assembly line operators, truck drivers, mechanics and workers in manufacturing, automotive, construction, logistics, food service and other U.S. industries to nominate themselves online. Contestants must submit a short essay telling why they are the Great American Worker and how their commitment, dedication and leadership have made a difference on the job and in their community.

After the submission period has ended, entries will be narrowed down to a top 10 and then entered in the grand-prize community-voting phase, which begins on July 26 and ends on Sept. 20, 2013. Friends, family and co-workers are encouraged to register to vote on the contest website and follow the contest on Facebook for updates, surveys and chances to win Brawny Industrial products. The contestant with the highest final score will be selected as this year’s Great American Worker and will receive a new Ford F-150.

Other prizes will include a DeWalt Combo Kit for the first-prize winner and $70 worth of Georgia-Pacific products for 25 second-prize winners. The Ford F-150 grand-prize winner will be announced in October 2013.

For complete contest rules and regulations, visit www.brawnyindustrialGAW.com.