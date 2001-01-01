MicroVention Inc. recently opened a new manufacturing plant in San Jose, Costa Rica, marking the company's first facility outside the United States and the first neurovascular manufacturing facility in Costa Rica.

The plant's opening ceremony was attended by numerous dignitaries and executives from the business district including the vice president of Costa Rica, Luis Lieberman Ginsburg.

"MicroVention will be the first company specializing in the neurovascular segment, and we are excited to welcome MicroVention to the Alajuela region," commented Gabriela Llobet, director general of the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE).

The new facility, which measures 80,000 square feet and encompasses a 25,000-square-foot clean room, will support the growth and expansion of products offered under the MicroVention and Terumo brand. The company has hired approximately 150 associates with plans to expand in the coming years.

"We are very excited about the initiation of our first manufacturing facility in Costa Rica and commemorating the opening with many of our new partners celebrating with us," said Richard Cappetta, president and chief executive officer of MicroVention Inc. "Our intent was to create a world-class facility extension of our corporate manufacturing plant in Tustin, Calif., and we have achieved that goal today."

A U.S. subsidiary of Terumo Corporation with corporate headquarters in Tustin, Calif., MicroVention is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of neuroendovascular technologies for the treatment of vascular diseases in small vessels. Its products are sold throughout the world in more than 60 countries. For more information, visit www.microvention.com.