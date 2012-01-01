The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Export Fuel Co. with 18 serious safety violations following the death of a worker who was crushed by a pavement roller in August 2012 at the company's facility in Export, Pa.

"Training workers to recognize and address hazards is essential, and Export Fuel failed to train its workers on the operation and maintenance of the pavement roller, which ultimately led to a worker's death," said Christopher Robinson, director of the OSHA Pittsburgh area office. "It is the employer's responsibility to provide a safe workplace by finding and fixing hazards so all workers are protected."

The serious violations include fall and electrical hazards, lack of machine and equipment guarding, lack of energy-control procedures, the company's failure to provide employee training in the maintenance and operation of construction vehicles, and a safe exit and means of egress. A serious citation is issued when there is substantial probability that death or serious physical harm could result and the employer knew or should have known of the hazard.

Proposed penalties total $41,300. Export Fuel has 15 business days from receipt of the citations to comply, request an informal conference with the OSHA area director in Pittsburgh or contest the citations and proposed penalties before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

