Holcim (US) Inc. recently announced that its plant in Ada, Okla., has received the Outstanding Business Partner Award from East Central University. The award recognizes institutions that have cultivated partnerships within their communities. The business partnership excellence award furthers a higher learning environment through the Oklahoma State Regents' Economic Development Grants.

"Holcim is committed to building and maintaining strong relationships with the communities in which we operate," said Filiberto Ruiz, president and chief executive officer of Holcim (US). "I am proud of the Ada plant and its employees for being recognized by East Central as an outstanding business partner and look forward to their continued commitment to furthering that relationship."

Holcim's Ada plant will receive a grant of $500 each from the state and East Central University. The grants may be used for tuition waivers for employees, paid internships for current students, a faculty externship, additional equipment, materials or supplies. Holcim will receive a plaque of recognition to honor its outstanding partnership at an awards reception this spring.

Holcim (US) Inc. is a subsidiary of Holcim Ltd. and one of the nation's leading manufacturers and suppliers of cement and mineral components. The company has approximately 1,800 employees and operates 12 manufacturing plants and more than 50 distribution facilities in the United States.

For more information, visit www.holcim.us.