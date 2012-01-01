Aggregate Industries US recently announced that a number of its facilities were awarded the Environmental Excellence and Community Relations Awards from the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association (NSSGA).

"We are extremely proud of our facilities for receiving each distinction," said Filiberto Ruiz, president and chief executive officer of Aggregate Industries US. "I commend the employees for their continued commitment to the community, environmental stewardship and sustainability. These initiatives are the foundation of Aggregate Industries' mission and contribute to our company's success."

The environmental excellence award recognizes facilities actively executing local sustainability strategies through measurable technical and regulatory benchmarks. Accokeek Sand and Gravel, located in Fort Washington, Md., received the gold environmental excellence award. St. Croix Sand and Gravel, located in Chisago, Minn., earned the bronze environmental excellence award.

The community relations award recognizes companies that effectively enhance public perception of the aggregates industry by demonstrating they are an asset to their community, good neighbors and responsible corporate citizens. Aggregate Industries’ Sloan Quarry, located in Las Vegas, Nev., garnered the silver community relations award. The McHenry Pit and Algonquin Aggregate Pit were given bronze community relations awards.

Each facility participated in Together for Communities, a year-long community-service initiative as part of the company's commitment to environmental excellence and community relations. In 2012, Aggregate Industries US employees contributed more than 16,800 hours of service to 129 projects.

A Holcim Group company, Aggregate Industries US is a leading provider of aggregate and construction materials to markets in 18 states and more than 300 cities.

For more information, visit www.aggregate-us.com.