SKF recently launched an online maintenance network that enables maintenance professionals to connect with other maintenance experts globally, get their feedback on specific problems and find potential solutions.

With today's ever-challenging business environment, increasing uptime in manufacturing operations can make the difference between staying competitive and struggling to survive. Consequently, maintenance departments play a crucial role in finding fast answers to equipment breakdowns and thereby minimizing downtime.

Every hour of downtime costs the company money and causes high stress levels. In many cases, the fix is only a partial solution that allows production to go on, while the real problem is not tackled until the next maintenance shutdown. The new SKF network service is designed to help find more long-lasting solutions.

The website includes discussion rooms where people can discuss hot topics as well as specific problems and take advantage of the available expertise and solutions around one specific maintenance topic. SKF will regularly introduce different hot topics where maintenance experts can post their problems and/or help other peers. At the end of every such topic, top solution providers will be announced.

The SKF Maintenance Network offers an incentive to the participation of solution providers by rewarding them with points. These points can be used to obtain various prizes at the network's web store.

For more information, visit www.skf.com.