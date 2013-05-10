UE Systems Inc. will present the ninth-annual Ultrasound World "Top Gun" Conference in Clearwater Beach, Fla., from May 6 to May 10, 2013.

South Carolina senator and former Alcoa executive Paul Campbell is returning as keynote speaker.

"Based on his enthusiastic reception at Ultrasound World VII, Senator Campbell is guaranteed to energize, motivate and inspire attendees as they prepare for five days of cutting-edge education and professional advancement," said Doug Waetjen, the program organizer.

The conference program will consist of presentations from industry leaders and interactive workshops that will focus on the latest trends in ultrasound best practices in condition-based monitoring and reliability programs. The conference will also feature exhibitions introducing attendees to the newest and best advancements in the industry along with post-conference courses for specialized software.

"This is a great venue for professionals involved with ultrasound, plant reliability and energy programs to learn and network," noted Waetjen. "As many companies struggle to contain costs in a tight economy, reliability has become more important than ever before. The news, views and learning attendees will take away from the conference are sure to enhance plant efficiencies and reduce operating costs."

For more information, visit www.uesystems.com.