For the sixth consecutive year, Georgia-Pacific Professional has received a Partners in Performance Award at Grainger's annual supplier conference in Rosemont, Ill. The award was presented for exemplary achievement and service as a supplier.

"Grainger is proud to recognize Georgia-Pacific Professional for its outstanding supplier performance," said Fred Costello, Grainger vice president of product management. "Grainger provides customers access to all of the products they need to keep their facilities safe, clean and functioning, and our suppliers are a critical part of that focus. We appreciate Georgia-Pacific Professional's commitment to providing superior products and outstanding service to our mutual customers."

Grainger's Partners in Performance Awards recognize suppliers who achieve excellence in several categories, including responsiveness, information integrity, on-time shipping and variability, management commitment and order fulfillment. Grainger suppliers receive ratings throughout the year for their performance in these categories. Of Grainger's 3,000 suppliers, less than 1 percent are chosen to receive the annual awards.

"We value our strong relationship with Grainger and are honored that they continue to include us in such an elite group of companies with this award for supplier excellence," said Scott Light, president of Georgia-Pacific Professional. "The award emphasizes our continued commitment to bringing exceptional service and top-quality product offerings to valued customers like Grainger."

For more information, visit www.gppro.com.