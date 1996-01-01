Acme Brick Co. recently reopened its plant in Bennett, Texas, with a ceremony observing the first load of brick produced at the facility.

The plant, which is just west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area and built in 1996, is located on the site of Acme's first brick-making facility that began producing hard-fired brick in 1891. Acme is also reopening a portion of the company's Texas Clay plant located in Malakoff, Texas.

"It's very exciting to see this brick plant back in the business of making quality brick for our region's homes," said Dennis Knautz, Acme president and CEO. "I believe that we can finally say with confidence that our local homebuilding market is coming back. Given the recovering construction sector and the strong demand seen at other Acme plants, we believe that it is an absolute necessity to restart operations at this facility in order to have an adequate supply of brick for our homebuilder customers."

At full production, the Bennett plant is capable of producing more than 2 million residential brick per week or roughly enough brick for 150 average-sized homes.

Acme also reports that approximately 60 new employees will be joining the company.

