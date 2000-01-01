Juhl Wind Inc. recently announced an agreement with Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America Inc. to develop, install and operate two utility-scale wind turbines that will generate electricity for the plant in Russell's Point, Ohio.

Once the turbines begin operating later this year, the Honda Transmission plant will be the first major automotive manufacturing facility in the United States to obtain a substantial amount of its electricity directly from wind turbines located on its property. The turbines, with blades approximately 160 feet long, will be installed on 260-foot towers on the Honda property, which is suited for a maximum of two wind turbines.

Juhl Wind is supplying full development services along with construction management of the $8-million project, which is scheduled to be completed in 2013. Juhl will also provide ongoing operation of the turbines.

An evaluation of the project showed that renewable energy from the two wind turbines will supply approximately 10 percent of the plant's electricity, while also reducing carbon-dioxide emissions. Studies commissioned by Honda Transmission indicated that wind-generated power is a cost-effective source of electricity for the plant, and that the project will not adversely impact local wildlife or the environment.

"This is just one of many ways that Honda is seeking to reduce our environmental footprint, and we appreciate the experience and knowledge that Juhl Wind is bringing to this unique wind-generation project," said Honda Transmission vice president Gary Hand. "In our own ways, both Honda and Juhl are committed to reducing carbon-dioxide emissions."

Globally, Honda has established voluntary goals to reduce the environmental impact of its products and manufacturing operations by 2020. This includes a 30-percent reduction in carbon-dioxide emissions from Honda products and significant carbon-dioxide reductions from the company's plants and other operations, compared with 2000 levels. To achieve these new environmental targets, Honda is accelerating its efforts to advance the environmental performance of its products and operations throughout North America.

