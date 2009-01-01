CertainTeed Corporation recently announced plans to open a state-of-the-art asphalt roofing shingle plant servicing the central United States. The company is currently evaluating several locations for the plant throughout the Midwest.

The new facility is expected to employ approximately 125 people and will be CertainTeed's first greenfield roofing plant since the company built its Oxford, N.C., plant in 1978, which is currently the world's largest shingle plant.

"We're proud to be building a brand new facility, which means local construction jobs, local production jobs and local transportation and material-supply jobs that will bring renewed vitality to the chosen community," said Tom Smith, president of CertainTeed Roofing.

The plant's construction and positioning will help CertainTeed meet increased market demand for asphalt shingles and reinforce the company's commitment to service and easier access to customers.

"When you consider the fact that we have excellent facilities positioned in Texas, Ohio and Minnesota, locating a fourth plant in this region will significantly bolster our ability to optimally service customers in the central U.S.," Smith added.

Upon completion of the new facility, CertainTeed will own and operate five four-wide laminated shingle lines in North America, manufacturing the Landmark series laminated shingles. Currently, CertainTeed operates 10 asphalt shingle plants, one low-slope commercial roofing facility and three stand-alone granule production plants throughout the U.S.

Headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa., CertainTeed is a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain. The company and its affiliates have more than 5,700 employees and more than 65 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. The group reported total sales of approximately $3.3 billion in 2012.

Recognized as a 2009 and 2010 Energy Star Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, CertainTeed earned the 2011 Energy Star Sustained Excellence Award, which is the highest level of recognition for outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through energy efficiency.

For more information, visit www.certainteed.com.