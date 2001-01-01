Ford Motor Co. will spend more than $773 million on new equipment and capacity expansions across six manufacturing facilities in southeast Michigan as part of its commitment to invest $6.2 billion in U.S. plants by 2015.

The investments in Michigan will create 2,350 new hourly jobs and allow the company to retain an additional 3,240 hourly jobs. The 2,350 new positions are part of the 12,000 hourly jobs that Ford is adding across the U.S. by 2015.

"Even as we wrap up an incredibly busy year of capacity expansions and product launches, we are continuing to look to the future," said Jim Tetreault, Ford vice president of North America manufacturing. "These investments, many of which are already under way, will ensure our southeast Michigan manufacturing facilities can support our aggressive growth plans."

Expansion work at several plants started earlier in 2012 to increase Ford's capacity to provide transmissions and axles to support growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and F-Series pickup trucks.

Over the next six months, Ford will bring a new stamping press on line at the Michigan assembly plant, install equipment for four new stamping presses at the Dearborn stamping plant and finish expansion work at the Flat Rock assembly plant to produce the new Fusion.

For more information, visit www.ford.com.