Industrial jobs in New Hampshire increased one-half percent over the year according to the 2013 New Hampshire Manufacturers Register, an industrial directory published annually by Manufacturers' News Inc. (MNI). MNI reports New Hampshire gained 335 manufacturing jobs from October 2011 to October 2012 and is now home to 2,628 manufacturers employing 82,132 workers.

"New Hampshire continues to see its manufacturing sector improve," says Tom Dubin, president of Manufacturers' News Inc. "The state's educated workforce and low business costs have made it easier for manufacturers to expand."

Several companies manufacturing in New Hampshire have announced expansions including Foss Manufacturing in Hampton, Kluber Lubrication in Londonderry and Freudenberg North America's locations in Bristol and Northfield. In addition, Webster Valve announced the establishment of a new facility in Franklin, while Atrium Medical will open a newly expanded facility in Merrimack.

MNI reports electronics remains New Hampshire's largest manufacturing sector by employment with 13,258 jobs, up 1.8 percent over the year. Second-ranked industrial machinery and equipment accounts for 12,801 jobs, with no significant change reported. Third-ranked instruments/related products accounts for 9,013 industrial jobs, which was virtually unchanged over the year.

Industrial sectors that gained jobs over the year included paper products, transportation equipment, chemicals, rubber/plastics and lumber/wood. Losses were seen in printing/publishing, fabricated metals, furniture/fixtures and textiles/apparel.

Industrial locations announcing closures included Thermo Fisher Scientific's facility in Newington, RR Donnelly's plant in Manchester and Isaacson Structural Steel in Berlin.

MNI's city data shows Manchester is New Hampshire's top city for manufacturing employment, with 8,268 jobs. Nashua ranks second with 5,504 industrial jobs, while Hudson accounts for 4,377 jobs. Londonderry accounts for 4,266 jobs, while fifth-ranked Portsmouth accounts for 3,644 industrial workers.

